Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Infosys stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.