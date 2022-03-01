Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

TILE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $770.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

