Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $255.33 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.55 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total transaction of $720,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,395. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

