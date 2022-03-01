Brokerages Expect Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOS will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XOS.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46. XOS has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOS by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 479,095 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOS (XOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.