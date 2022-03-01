Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Target Price at $162.78

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on J shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of J opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average of $135.12. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after buying an additional 641,861 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 395,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

