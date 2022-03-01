Brokers Offer Predictions for Danone S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($57.30) to €56.00 ($62.92) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Danone (Get Rating)

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.