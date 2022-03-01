Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

