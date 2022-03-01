Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 6,750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Brother Industries (Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.