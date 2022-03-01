Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WHD traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. 2,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,581. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

