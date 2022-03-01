Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

WHD opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cactus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

