Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

