California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 115 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

JJSF opened at $163.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.02. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

