California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

