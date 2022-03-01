California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,405,000 after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after acquiring an additional 358,085 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,769,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.