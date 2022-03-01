California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.97 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medifast by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Medifast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,498,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 18.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:MED opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.27 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.