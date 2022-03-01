California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,252 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 114,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.