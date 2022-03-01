California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,890 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amyris were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 370.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 498,150 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

