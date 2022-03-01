Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $4,367,000. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTM opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.06.

TTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

