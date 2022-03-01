Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vistra by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

