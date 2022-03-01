Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,011,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

