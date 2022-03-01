Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $213,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

