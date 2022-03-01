Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.