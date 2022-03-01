Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAN stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 4.20. Canaan has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 3,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 36.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

