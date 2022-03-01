Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $3.75 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
