Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $3.75 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,030,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

