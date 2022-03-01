Capital (LON:CAPD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 134 ($1.80) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.21 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £173.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.21.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

