Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given a C$48.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.23.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.64. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.