Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 172,608 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

