Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 8,618 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

BOTJ opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.59%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

