Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Shares of EXPE opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

