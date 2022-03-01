Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 421,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

