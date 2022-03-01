Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.05 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

