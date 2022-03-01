Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 170 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Generac by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. upped their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

