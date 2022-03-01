Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 94,261 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Separately, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMR opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

