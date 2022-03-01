Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 94,261 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.
Separately, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRMR opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.
About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (Get Rating)
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (TRMR)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.