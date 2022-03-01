Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 964,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $501.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

