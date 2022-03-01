CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

