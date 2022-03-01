Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

