Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $49.21 on Monday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $819.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,520 shares of company stock worth $187,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

