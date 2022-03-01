Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.61% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $122,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:KLDW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $49.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84.
