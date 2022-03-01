Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $21.49 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 7,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,305. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $49.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56.

