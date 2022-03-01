Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.17. The company had a trading volume of 599,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

