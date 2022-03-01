Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.62.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.