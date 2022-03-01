Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $167.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.62.

Carvana stock opened at $150.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

