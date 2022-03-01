Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.62.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.53. Carvana has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Carvana by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,357,000 after buying an additional 62,891 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

