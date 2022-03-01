Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.78 million, a PE ratio of 138.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

