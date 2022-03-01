Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CASA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

