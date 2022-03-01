Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.77. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $176.95 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

