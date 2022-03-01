Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $554.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

