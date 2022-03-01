Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Cass Information Systems stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $554.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.70.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
