Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.