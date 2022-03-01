Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $146.16.
SAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.
About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
