Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of CLDX stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.77.
In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
